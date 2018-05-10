Water outage in Woodstock could affect businesses, residents for several hours

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break is causing some problems for businesses and residents in Cherokee County.
On Thursday morning, the Woodstock Police Department tweeted crews are repairing a water main break at Stockwood Drive.
Water is out along Highway 92 from the railroad tracks to the east side of 575 and from Burger King on Main Street to the Cobb County Line on Highway 5.
The outage time is unknown, but the department said it could be several hours.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is on the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
No water for businesses near Hwy 92 and Main St. due to watermain break... including this McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/gTmsgw2S2c— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 10, 2018
If your water is off in Woodstock, this is why. Crews working on watermain break at Main Street little South of Hwy 92 pic.twitter.com/ll0Ff2MVrz— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 10, 2018
