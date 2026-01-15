Warming center opening in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Those who need a place to rest and get out of the cold in Cherokee County can head to a church in Woodstock.

Strong wind is making the frigid temperatures feel even colder, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

Local Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, are joining together to open the emergency warming station on Thursday at His Hands Church, 550 Molly Lane, Woodstock, across the street from Lowe’s.

All are welcome. Guests may arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and leave by 8 a.m. Friday.

For questions or additional information, call 770-406-6161.

