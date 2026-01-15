Wind chills in teens and 20s across north Georgia, even colder in mountains

Bundle up before you head out the door Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been preparing you all week for the coldest air of the season and it has arrived.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says not only do we have cold temperatures, but there are strong wind gusts as well.

Tracking the temperatures in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The wind chills are in the 20s and teens across north Georgia this morning and they will stay there for most of Thursday.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Fannin, Towns and Union counties plus Clay County, North Carolina. It will be dangerously cold in the mountains with wind chills between -3 and 5 degrees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

SCHOOL DELAYS

Clay County, N.C. Schools - 2 hour delay

Fannin County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Gilmer County Schools: 2-hour delay

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group