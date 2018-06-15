Verizon employee thought robber 'was going to kill' her during brazen hold up

CANTON, Ga. - An employee who was inside a local Verizon store when it was held up by a gunman, said she is speaking out to try and protect others.
Jessica, who asked us not to use her last name, said she's still in shock after what happened to her inside the store on Marietta Highway in Canton.
"I thought he was going to kill me honestly," Jessica said.
Why the employee says she was able to escape, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Jessica had just opened the store Wednesday morning when a man with a bandana covering his face rushed in and pointed a gun at her.
Surveillance video shows the confrontation and how the robber forced Jessica into a back room.
Jessica said she managed to break free from the zip-ties and call 911.
