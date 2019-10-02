Two 'persons of interest' wanted in connection with school bus crash, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two "persons of interest" in connection with a crash involving a Cherokee County school bus.
The crash happened Tuesday just before 6:30 a.m. on Hightower Road in Ball Ground. Police said a Honda Accord crossed the center line and slammed into the bus. The driver got out of the car and walked away, police said.
No one on the bus was injured.
Police said Wednesday that Jordan Robert Henry Payne, 22, and Timothy James Lee Kimbarl, 17, are both wanted for questioning in connection to the accident. It's unclear if police believe Payne and Kimbari were in the car that struck the bus.
Police said a van was stolen near the scene of the crash Tuesday. They are now searching for a burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Venture van with Ga. tag # RRW9285. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.
