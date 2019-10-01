  • Driver wanted for hitting school bus, running away from crash

    By: Kristen Holloway

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a driver accused of crashing into a Cherokee County school bus before leaving. 

    The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Hightower Road in Ball Ground. 

    Cherokee County deputies told Channel 2's Kristen Holloway a Honda Accord crossed the center line and slammed into the bus. The driver got out of the car and ran away.  

    Triple Team Traffic first reported on the accident on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The road was closed and backed up for two hours as crews worked to remove the bus. 

    One child and the bus driver were the only people on board. Both are OK.

