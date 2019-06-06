This dog jumped in to save family from deadly snake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A metro woman said her dog saved the family from a copperhead snake.
The homeowner told Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston that she was clearing some brush when she saw the snake.
That’s when her dog jumped into action and was bit twice while fighting off the poisonous snake.
How the dog is doing and what a vet says you should look for if your pet is bitten, TODAY on Channel 2 at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}