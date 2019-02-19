Thieves break into 70 cars, steal guns across three neighborhoods

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - People living in Cherokee County neighborhoods are worried about a rash of gun thefts.
According to police, thieves roaming the streets have gotten into 70 cars and trucks and stolen more than a dozen guns in three different neighborhoods.
"That's scary, that that's what they're after," Ashley Jensen said.
Ashely Jensen lives on a main road and was stunned early Sunday to find someone had snatched two handguns from her car and her husband's truck.
"We found the holster outside. They ransacked both of our vehicles. They opened the glove compartment, the console," Jensen said.
The tactic investigators suspect the criminals are using to execute the thefts, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
