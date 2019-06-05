Recognize this voice? Someone keeps making prank calls over police, fire radios

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A local sheriff's office says they have been dealing with someone tapping into their frequencies. Now, they are hoping you will be able to recognize the man's voice.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the man has been making prank calls since May 15.
The man is responsible for at least 50 calls over police and fire radios.
LIVE AT 12:30 ON CHANNEL 2: We'll play one of the recordings police want you to hear.
Someone is tapping into the Cherokee County police and fire frequencies, making jokes and and creating other nuisances. At noon, I'll play one of the interruptions that went on over the airwaves. Police want you to hear to help them track down the person behind this prank. pic.twitter.com/7fhAOBPYbX— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}