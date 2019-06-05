  • Recognize this voice? Someone keeps making prank calls over police, fire radios

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A local sheriff's office says they have been dealing with someone tapping into their frequencies. Now, they are hoping you will be able to recognize the man's voice.

    The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the man has been making prank calls since May 15.

    The man is responsible for at least 50 calls over police and fire radios.

    LIVE AT 12:30 ON CHANNEL 2: We'll play one of the recordings police want you to hear.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories