Procession of fallen trooper Chase Redner to impact traffic in Canton on Tuesday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State trooper who died last week after being hit along Interstate 75 in Clayton County will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Trooper Chase Redner died early on the morning of Feb. 20 when he was hit working a crash site where a construction worker was hit and killed. Redner was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. He was 31 years old.

Redner’s life will now be honored on Tuesday.

Starting at around 9:20 a.m., Redner’s body will be taken from Darby Funeral Home in downtown Canton to the Canton First Baptist Church off Reservoir Dr. The procession will make its way through Downtown Canton to Reinhardt College Parkway, to Reservoir Drive before ending at Mission Point.

A memorial service will then be held at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Canton.

After that, Redner’s body will be taken to Indian Knoll Church on Hickory Flat Highway to be buried. The procession route will then head south on Highway 5 at the North Canton intersection and then go past Cherokee High School. The procession will then take a left to Hickory Flat Highway before going east to Indian Knoll Church.

Avery Road will be shut down during the burial, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Heavy delays are expected during this time.

