‘Please take it seriously’: Metro EMA asking people to stay home this weekend

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County is activating its emergency operations center on Saturday.

On Thursday, Channel 2’s Michele Newell got an exclusive look into the county’s weather briefing.

EMA Director Daniel Westbrooke discussed plans for helping Meals on Wheels drivers, seniors, chainsaw crews and more. But above all, they’re asking people to stay home and off the road.

“Please take it seriously and prepare yourself,” Westbrooke said.

He says his biggest concern is dangerous ice accumulation that could cause power outages and make roads impossible to drive on.

“We plan to activate the emergency operations center sometime Saturday, if the current weather projections hold,” he said.

Westbrooke says trucks are loaded and ready to go, and crews are ready to respond.

“We made sure all their vehicles that can either salt roadways or plow roadways, that they are equipped, and all their crews are ready to go,” he said.

They currently have eight trucks available.

