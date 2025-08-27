Parents found guilty in Cherokee County of abusing baby

A Cherokee County jury found two parents guilty of crimes related to child abuse, after their son was discovered to have multiple leg fractures.

Derrick Lenard Bessix, 30, and Allison Catherine Keener, 27, were found guilty on Aug. 22 after a five-day trial, with the jury deliberating for approximately three hours.

Bessix was found guilty of cruelty to children in the second degree and contributing to the dependency of a minor, while Keener was found guilty of contributing to the dependency of a minor.

The case was investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, beginning on September 15, 2020, after a pediatrician saw signs of child abuse during the baby’s 4-month checkup.

The child was then evaluated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where multiple fractures in his ribs and legs were discovered.

During the trial, the State presented evidence suggesting that Bessix caused the leg fracture and that both parents failed to ensure their child’s well-being. The couple lived in a Hickory Flat home with their baby at the time.

Thirteen witnesses testified for the State, including pediatricians, a child abuse specialist from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a Georgia Division of Family & Children Services representative, law enforcement officers, and family members.

The Defense called both defendants to testify, along with three character witnesses.

Sentencing for Bessix and Keener is set for Sept. 4.

