Paid parking in Downtown Woodstock now in effect. Here’s what you need to know

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Downtown Woodstock is getting more visitors than ever before thanks to its small town charm.

But due to that high interest and large visitor presence, parking can sometimes be scarce.

Starting Monday, people visiting downtown Woodstock will have to pay to park in some of the busiest areas.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was in the downtown Woodstock area, where the first hour to park is free, but after that you’ll have to pay $2 per hour.

Officials also have a a three hour time limit in place, too.

In the downtown area, there’s a mixed reaction to the parking fee decision.

While the small town appeal and great shops is drawing people in from around the metro Atlanta area, the residents and business owners worry what it means for their day-to-day lives.

Patrick Hopkins, who manages a pizza restaurant, said he’s worried it’ll be a costly inconvenience for customers and employees.

“It’s tough on us, and a lot of people are going to complain about it,” Hopkins said.

But a manager of another restaurant, the Salt Factory, said he’s supportive of paid parking downtown because it will have people pay for premium parking spots.

“It’s going to have a positive impact on the business,” Kahlid Rajia, at Salt Factory, said.

For the residents who live in and around Woodstock and go downtown often, the parking fee is expected to encourage turnover in parking places for downtown visitors, diners and shoppers.

It’s a similar thought to what city officials told Channel 2 Action News before the fees took effect.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Tami Haley, a resident, said.

A visitor to downtown, Suzanne McKeown, told Regan she’s not worried about paying $2 per hour to park.

“I would pay three to four to be nearby and in the shade,” McKeown said.

The City of Woodstock also noted that while they’re charging parking fees for premium locations, 80% of public parking space downtown will still be free of charge.

