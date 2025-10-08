New pedestrian bridge coming to area of downtown Canton with high foot traffic

CANTON, Ga. — A new pedestrian bridge project is set to begin this month in the Sunnyside area of Downtown Canton.

The City of Canton secured a $2.2 million grant from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for fiscal year 2024. This funding, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, is designated to improve neighborhoods disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city plans to use these funds to enhance pedestrian infrastructure in Sunnyside, a community with a large number of pedestrians.

“I am excited the major gateway improvements into Canton from Hickory Flat Highway /Exit 16 will begin with increased connectivity and safety for our residents,” said Mayor Bill Grant. “The new pedestrian bridge is a beacon of other great things to come for Sunnyside, including improved transportation projects, new mixed-use development, and additional greenspace and recreational enhancements.”

The pedestrian bridge will span over 160 feet across Canton Creek and will be constructed using prefabricated weathering steel. This bridge will be exclusively for pedestrian use, unlike the existing bridge that accommodates both vehicles and pedestrians.

During the construction phase, the existing roadway and bridge will remain open to avoid disrupting traffic. The Downtown Development Authority has already purchased properties at 103 and 251 Marietta Road on either side of the creek to facilitate the construction process and future road improvements.

