Multiple black bears spotted in Cherokee County, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people in Cherokee County have reported bear sightings in recent days, according to Cherokee County 911.

The bears were spotted in both the Hickory Flat area near Stringer Road and Hwy 92.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that people should remove their bear’s attractants, including birdfeeders, trash, and grills as the bear moves through the area.

Officials also advise that if you typically feed your pets outside, to remove the bowls immediately after you feed them.

Cherokee officials said the bears have been moving through the area in recent weeks and to be mindful of leaving out attractants in the following weeks.

These black bears have been in the area for several weeks and appear to still be moving through the county.

For more information on how to deter bears from your area, visit bearwise.org.

