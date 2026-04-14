Hobby Lobby tractor-trailer involved in crash closing several lanes of I-75

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed on Tuesday afternoon after a crash.

The crash happened on I-75 northbound near Forest Parkway in Clayton County.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a Hobby Lobby tractor-trailer that appears to have been involved in the crash.

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It appears that two left lanes are open, but there is still a large traffic backup in the area.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved or if anyone was hurt.

There is no expected time for the crash to clear and the interstate to reopen.

Triple Team Traffic suggests using Hwy. 19/41, Hwy. 54 or I-675 as possible alternate routes.

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