Mold and improper hand washing: Chinese restaurant fails inspection for 2nd time

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Cherokee County restaurant failed its health inspection for the second time in eight months.
It is Golden China on Marietta Highway in Canton. In December, Golden China failed a health inspection with a score of just 52.
They got a 96 on the reinspection, but this month, it failed again with a score of 53. When Channel 2's Carol Sbarge went to Golden China at lunchtime, it was closed, even though the sign on the door said it opens at 11 a.m.
When Sbarge knocked on the door to ask if a manager was available to talk about the inspection a worker said no one was available. The worker did say they agreed to voluntarily close the restaurant until the reinspection is done.
Customer Israel Ramirez pulled up to get some food to go. He said he didn't know it had failed and was surprised.
Violations included improper cooling methods for prepared food, moldy cardboard in the walk-in cooler and improper hand washing.
Breanna Porter who works next door to Golden China, says the failing score surprised her because she always thought the restaurant looked very clean when she ate there.
A worker at the restaurant told Sbarge they expect a reinspection any day. We'll let you know how they do.
