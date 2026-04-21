Metro Atlanta man accused of sexual assault, kidnapping after meeting woman online

CANTON, Ga. — A Canton man is in jail without bond and facing accusations of assault, injuring and trapping a woman after asking her to clean his house.

Police said Ezekiel Jackson, 23, contacted a woman online to ask her to clean his house on April 6.

The Canton Police Department said that when the woman got ot the house, Jackson assaulted her with a screwdriver, then sexually assaulted her.

Jackson is also accused of preventing her from leaving and seriously injuring her head.

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The victim eventually got Jackson to take her to a hospital under the pretense that they were in a relationship and she’d gotten hurt falling while cleaning, but told hospital staff about the assault.

Canton police got to the hospital just before 3 p.m., immediately after medical staff called in the assault.

Jackson was waiting at the hospital for the victim to be discharged and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Jackson faces the following charges:

3 counts of rape

1 count of aggravated battery

1 count false imprisonment

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