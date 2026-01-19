Metro Atlanta leaders break ground on new transportation service headquarters

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The cold didn’t deter Cherokee County leaders from celebrating the start of construction for a new transit service home, an effort being helped by $1 million of state funds.

Cherokee County leaders, members of the Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered at the site of the future Cherokee Area Transit Service headquarters on Univeter Road at Pinecrest Road in Canton.

“CATS is one of those services that is primarily funded by federal funding, even this building is mostly federally funded. What a needed service it is for people who don’t have other options to get around,” said Cherokee County Chairman Harry Johnston. “Thanks to everyone and especially to the CATS team. It’s another great day in Cherokee County.”

The cost of the project is expected to be about $6.7 million, with Cherokee County only having to cover about 3 cents to 6 cents on the dollar from SPLOST funding, the county said. The majority of the funding comes from federal and state funds, with 80% of the funds coming from the Federal Transit Administration, Cherokee County said.

The Board of Commissioners awarded the construction contract in October to Place Services, Inc.

The transit service currently shares their home with Fire and Emergency Logistics in a smaller facility, a location they’ve been in since 2009.

The new building will help the transit service have room to grow. The 7,000-square-foot building will include offices, dispatch, a driver’s breakroom, training rooms and space for 50 buses, about double the current fleet of 26.

The building is designed to resemble a train station, with ticket window and waiting area.

CATS provides public transportation to county residents, most of whom are going to doctors appointments, grocery stores or other essential trips. They also provide trips to Cherokee County Senior Center and Empower Cherokee.

Last year, CATS provided more than 36,000 trips, including 18,970 rides to Empower Cherokee clients and 8,907 rides for Senior Center clients.

“We appreciate the Board’s support on this project, and we’re excited for what the future holds for our operation,” said transit director Greg Powell. “Our staff is dedicated to serving our ridership, and this is a service many of our residents depend on.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group