Man gets 25 years in prison, ordered to pay $1M fine after meth arrest in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man is due to serve 25 years in prison and pay a $1 million fine after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Cherokee County.

On Jan. 8, 2022, Dustin Shane Garrett, 32, left a Shell gas station on Highway 92 in Acworth.

A deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office tried to perform a traffic stop on Garrett after he failed to maintain his lane.

Instead of pulling over, Garrett sped away, weaving in and out of traffic and nearly hitting several vehicles.

Garrett sped into Bartow County where the deputy lost sight of him.

He then abandoned his black Honda Civic on Emerald Trail and tried to escape by running through the woods.

Home surveillance cameras and eyewitnesses spotted Garrett running through yards and knocking on the front doors of homes.

Residents told deputies that Garrett offered them money to hide him from law enforcement.

One witness told deputies they saw Garrett toss a black duffle bag onto the side of a road.

Deputies were able to locate the bag, as well as a blue backpack that belonged to Garrett.

The bags contained more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, plus a large amount of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies.

The next day, Garrett was arrested at a Sunoco gas station in Cartersville.

He had $11,162 and keys to the Honda Civic on him at the time of his arrest.

Garrett was sentenced to the maximum prison term because he already had a previous felony conviction.

