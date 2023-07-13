Cherokee County man convicted of possessing pornographic images of young children

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County court officials announced the conviction of a man who possessed multiple articles of child pornography.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced that 31-year-old Chas McKinley Bryan was convicted on June 30 of five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court documents, in March 2019, authorities learned that child pornography was being downloaded to a Cherokee County residence.

On May 2, 2019, authorities conducted a search warrant of Bryan’s home and recovered multiple devices that contained images of children being sexually abused.

“Each time an image or video of a child being sexually assaulted is viewed, downloaded, or distributed, that child is victimized again,” Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark said. “The children depicted in this abusive imagery may be nameless strangers on the internet, but their innocence is deserving of protection.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the evidence they recovered from Bryan’s home included images of young children.

“We are thankful for the dedicated Cherokee Sheriff’s Office investigators who work tirelessly to keep a watchful eye on the dark side of the internet to protect vulnerable victims,” Treadaway said. “Through these diligent efforts, the defendant has been brought to justice, and his abhorrent behavior has been stopped.”

Bryan is set to be sentenced at another date.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Henry County chief deputy caught going 96 mph in 35 mph. His citation wasn’t for super speeding

©2023 Cox Media Group