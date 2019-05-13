Log truck overturns on bridge, closing I-575 in both directions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A log truck overturned on a bridge in Cherokee County, closing I-575 in both directions Monday.
The 18-wheeler was carrying logs on Lower Bethany Road when it tipped over. One car was hit and the driver has minor injuries.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows logs spilled into both the northbound and southbound lanes.
Cars were turned around as crews work to clean up the mess. There is no estimated time of clearance right now.
Southbound lane of I-575 has been cleared temporarily to relieve backed up southbound traffic. Southbound lane will be closed again shortly while responders attempt to work on tractor trailer on the bridge with logs still hanging over northbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/8Qqpzx6H3b— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) May 13, 2019
