Log truck overturns on bridge, closing I-575 in both directions

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A log truck overturned on a bridge in Cherokee County, closing I-575 in both directions Monday.

    The 18-wheeler was carrying logs on Lower Bethany Road when it tipped over. One car was hit and the driver has minor injuries.

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows logs spilled into both the northbound and southbound lanes. 

    Log truck overturns over I-575 on Monday.
    Cars were turned around as crews work to clean up the mess. There is no estimated time of clearance right now.

