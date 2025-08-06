Cherokee County

K9 plushies for sale soon from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

By WSBTV.com News Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Now you can take home a cuddly K9 officer from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office... well, a plushie version of one.

The sheriff’s office is selling K9 plushies for a limited time, and they say they’re almost as cute as the real thing.

The toy dogs will sell for $30 each and go on sale on Friday at 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office will have a link to purchase them on its Facebook page.

The plushies are a limited-quantity item, so don’t delay if you want one.

Proceeds benefit the Cherokee Sheriff’s Foundation to raise money for their Christmas Joy program.

