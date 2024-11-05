Jury finds Cherokee County woman guilty of killing her husband, setting his body on fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A jury found a woman guilty of killing her husband in Cherokee County.

In court, Melody Farris didn’t show emotion, but her family members did.

Her adult children and others cried in the courtroom when the jury read the verdict and they showed even more emotion when they walked into the hallway.

The jury deliberated for four days.

At one point, the jury told the judge they were deadlocked.

The judge told them to give it another try.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes said she noticed that jurors didn’t eat together on Monday like they normally do.

She said there was some obvious tension.

The jury found Farris guilty of five charges connected to killing her husband of 38 years, prominent attorney Gary Farris, then setting his body on fire in 2018.

She will be sentenced in December.

“In July 2018, a horrific murder occurred in Cherokee County. A man was shot, then left on a burn pile, where his remains were later discovered. The victim, Gary Farris, was killed by his wife on his own property. The shocking facts of this crime will forever remain with all who were involved in this case, including first responders, prosecutors, jurors, and witnesses,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “Today, through this verdict, we are able to finally bring justice for Gary Farris.”

