Injured mammoth donkey rescued in north Georgia

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services’ Technical Rescue Team recently traveled to Gilmer County to help with a specialized, rare animal rescue involving an injured mammoth donkey.

Fire officials say crews worked closely with the donkey’s owners and veterinarians to move the animal to a secure area for evaluation safely. Using specialized lifting and rigging equipment, the team carefully stabilized and loaded the donkey in preparation for transport.

Once secured, the animal was taken to the University of Tennessee for further treatment and evaluation.

Officials say large animal rescues are complex and high-risk operations that require advanced training and specialized tools.

The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Technical Large Animal Rescue Team is trained to respond to incidents involving horses, livestock, and other large animals that may become trapped in ditches, mud, barns, or be involved in trailer-related accidents.

