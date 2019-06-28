CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - There’s no telling how many lives were saved when agents with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad made the biggest heroin bust in Cherokee County history Thursday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News has learned agents made the bust at a home on Wauchula Way in Woodstock.
Investigators said they found “large quantities” of heroin and fentanyl inside the home, and it’s clear the primary purpose of the home was to make drugs.
During the investigation, 26-year-old Jerome Allen, 36-year-old Edward Ball and 31-year-old Katie Marissa Zepeta were arrested.
