Father arrested after 10-week-old infant suffers broken bones, severe injuries

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock father is facing serious charges after his infant daughter was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Cherokee County deputies say they were called to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital on Monday to reports of a child who may have been abused.

They say the 10-week-old had severe injuries to her mouth and throat, as well as broken bones in her legs, ribs and ankles.

She was being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. There is no word on her current condition.

John Azzolino, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Investigators say he will likely face more charges.

Detectives say the child’s mother is cooperating and has not been charged.

The couple also has a 3-year-old child who is now in DFCS custody.

Azzolino is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.

