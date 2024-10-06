Cherokee County

Deputies looking for missing man in Cherokee County last seen in Canton

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Juan Carlos Lopez Lopez (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Juan Carlos Lopez Lopez, 33, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at 175 Wheeler Martin Drive in Canton.

He is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black/gray jeans, and a brown hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

You can reference case number SO24-013712.

