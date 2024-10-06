Deputies looking for missing man in Cherokee County last seen in Canton

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Juan Carlos Lopez Lopez, 33, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at 175 Wheeler Martin Drive in Canton.

He is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black/gray jeans, and a brown hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

You can reference case number SO24-013712.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Massage therapist in Cobb County accused of taking video of his undressing client

©2024 Cox Media Group