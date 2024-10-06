Deputies looking for missing man in Cherokee County last seen in Canton

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
Juan Carlos Lopez Lopez, 33, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at 175 Wheeler Martin Drive in Canton.
He is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black/gray jeans, and a brown hat.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.
You can reference case number SO24-013712.
