Deputies found a man dead in a woman’s house. Now her boyfriend is charged with murder

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in an acquaintance’s house on Monday night.

Deputies were called to a home on North Lake Drive where they found Michael Kyle Reid, 42, dead in a carport with two people standing next to him.

Investigators learned that the woman they found with Reid owned the home. Her boyfriend, 44-year-old David Daniel, was also in the home when deputies got there.

They say that Reid was an acquaintance of Daniel and the homeowner. Neither of the men lived at the home.

Daniel was arrested and charged with Reid’s murder. He’s currently being held in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives did not release any details about what led up to the shooting or why Reid was in the home.

