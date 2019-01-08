Dentist arrested on charges he threatened Uber driver over dashcam

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Woodstock dentist was arrested after on charges that he threatened an Uber driver over the car's dashcam.
Damon Bond surrendered to police on a misdemeanor simple assault charge Monday. He has since been released.
Several Channel 2 Action News viewers shared the video of the encounter, which was posted to social media. Bond claimed to have a gun and demanded the driver turn over his dash camera. The driver, Nathan Harrison, reported the incident to police.
Channel 2's Tom Regan saw the disturbing video and reached out to Bond and Harrison for comment.
What led up to the confrontation and why the driver said he filmed the incident, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman attacked parents because they wouldn't take her to Outback Steakhouse
- Anything flushed in Cobb County is spewing into the Chattahoochee River
- Robbery suspect shot, killed outside metro Atlanta Red Lobster
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}