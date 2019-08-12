Dog dies nearly instantly after swim at popular metro Atlanta lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A heartbreaking Facebook post by a local couple went viral this weekend. They said their beloved dog ingested blue-green algae blooms at Allatoona Lake and then suddenly died that same day.
The owners said their dog was healthy one moment and dead the next.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to a veterinarian who said the toxin kills almost instantly.
"One study showed that 58 percent of dogs die of this straight out," said Dr. Sherry Weaver of Animal Hospital of Towne Lake.
