Crews respond to 4 fires in less than 12-hour span in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters had a busy night in Cherokee County after responding to multiple fires in less than 12 hours.

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According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, the first fire happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on Killian Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire inside the home and quickly began an aggressive interior attack while conducting a primary search.

Crews were able to put out the fire and bring the situation under control. During their search, firefighters found a family dog named Zeus inside the home. Sadly, the dog had already died before crews arrived.

After the fire was put out, firefighters helped the family bury Zeus while neighbors gathered nearby to offer prayers and support.

Less than an hour later, just before 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a second fire on Meridian Street. When crews arrived, they found flames on the outside of the home. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading further into the home. No injuries were reported.

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The third call came around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Waffle House on Marietta Highway. Firefighters found smoke coming from an HVAC unit on the building. Crews investigated and quickly resolved the issue. Officials say the restaurant did not sustain significant damage.

The fourth fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Royal Crescent Terrace. Fire officials say working smoke alarms alerted residents after a fire quickly developed in the garage.

The early warning allowed everyone inside the home to escape safely before firefighters arrived. Crews quickly extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from spreading further into the house.

All four fires remain under investigation. However, officials said the fires appear to be accidental and officials say there is no indication of foul play.

Fire officials are reminding residents that working smoke alarms can save lives. They recommend installing smoke alarms on every level of the home and inside sleeping areas, testing them monthly, and practicing a home fire escape plan so families know how to get out quickly and safely in an emergency.

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