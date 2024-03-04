Cobb County man drove onto sidewalk, seriously injuring 78-year-old bicyclist, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Cherokee County have arrested a man suspected in a hit-and-run accident that left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries.
William James Abbott, 20, of Acworth, is now charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, felony tampering with evidence, and holding/supporting a wireless device.
On Sunday, March 3, at approximately 3:37 p.m. deputies responded to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Towne Lake Parkway at Wyngate Parkway.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a silver or gray Nissan passenger car heading west on Towne Lake Parkway crossing the intersection of Wyngate Parkway.
They said they saw the Nissan drive onto the sidewalk and hit a bicyclist, then continue driving on Towne Lake Parkway towards Bells Ferry Road.
When deputies arrived, they found the 78-year-old man from Woodstock unresponsive but still breathing.
He was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
His identity has not been released.
