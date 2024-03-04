2nd body found in same Georgia river in less than 24 hours

ALBANY, Ga. — Two bodies have been found in the same Georgia river in the last 24 hours weeks after reports of two men who vanished into the water in separate incidents.

According to WALB, a body was discovered Monday afternoon in the Flint River. That body has not been identified.

On Sunday, the body of missing Albany city worker Darrious Stephens was found after a 20-day search. Stephens vanished Feb. 12 while taking water samples on the river after heavy rainfall.

Stephens’ body was found around 10:45 a.m. Sunday by Department of Natural Resources crews two miles south of Punk’s Landing in Baker County.

Crews were also searching for 23-year-old Cameron Jones in Albany. Jones disappeared Feb. 26 after witnesses said he jumped into the river.

