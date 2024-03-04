GBI identifies 15-year-old boy shot by officer, left critically injured at Six Flags

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a 15-year-old boy shot by officers at Six Flags as Syere Littlefield, of College Park.

Littlefield was shot by an officer during an exchange of gunfire at the park Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered a handgun near Littlefield. It’s unclear if he fired at officers.

A GBI spokesperson said there were about 500-600 young teens outside the Six Flags in the area of South Service Road.

GBI investigators said there were several fights in the area and multiple suspects fired at officers as teens ran into the woods. An unmarked Cobb County Police Department vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

No officers were injured.

A spokesperson for Six Flags released the following statement:

“Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state-of-the-art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome. It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. There was police activity involving gunshots; we want to confirm there was no shooting at our property or parking lot. This took place on South Service Road which is not owned or operated by Six Flags. However, we join our community and the Atlanta region in our commitment to safety and security. We won’t put up with that type of activity here.”

