City of Woodstock announces amnesty program for outstanding fines, citations

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock announced that its municipal court would have an amnesty program for those with outstanding fines, citations or violations.

The “limited-time opportunity” is to help those with obligations to the court while reducing the financial burdens associated with their cases.

From April 1 to April 30, those eligible can address their outstanding fines or violations with their late fees waived and their charges for failure to appear in court dismissed.

“The Court’s goal is to support community members in regaining compliance without the risk of additional penalties or enforcement actions,” the city said in a statement.

To use the program, those with cases before the municipal court can call 770-592-6025.

“We encourage those with outstanding fines to use this opportunity to resolve your outstanding matters and avoid further legal complications,” Clerk of Court Misty Smith said in a statement. “And we look forward to helping you achieve a successful resolution.”

