Daycare addresses concerns amid landlord’s kidnapping charges at Walmart

KENNESAW — A daycare owner says the arrest of her landlord on kidnapping charges is causing her all kinds of grief.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The owner of Genesis Learning Academy of Kennesaw told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that her landlord, Mahendra Patel, is never around any children at her business.

Angelia Brinson says inaccurate information about Patel’s role here at her daycare has been posted on social media, and she wants to set the record straight.

The daycare owner discusses the safety measures in place, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4 p.m.

Patel was arrested recently after a mother says he tried to grab her 2-year-old son from her arms inside a Walmart on Cobb Parkway North in Acworth.

Patel’s attorney says he was trying to help the mother with her child, not kidnap him.

He also owns the property Genesis Learning Academy sits on. Brinson says someone is spreading incorrect information that he owns the daycare, and it upset the parents.

She said Patel only comes to get the rent check, and he is always escorted.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group