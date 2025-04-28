Children last seen in GA recovered in Oregon, mother arrested

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police, in collaboration with federal, state, and other local law enforcement agencies, assisted in locating two missing children.

Officers ensured the children were properly entered into the national database as missing and endangered and notified all appropriate agencies.

On April 11, the children were last seen in Douglasville, where they were believed to be in the care of their mother and grandparents.

Police said the mother, Haley Nelson, failed to comply with a court order, so they issued a warrant for her on April 17 on charges of interstate interference with child custody.

Oregon State Police located Nelson and the children on April 23 and notified Woodstock police.

“The safety and well-being of the children were our top priorities throughout this investigation,” said Chief Robert L. Jones. “Our department remains committed to supporting law enforcement partners and utilizing every available resource to bring these situations to a safe and swift resolution.”

The Woodstock Police Department offered its gratitude to agencies in Arizona, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas for their assistance in the investigation.

