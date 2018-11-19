  • Chicken truck overturns, creating mess on Cherokee County highway

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned chicken truck caused a mess for some drivers in Cherokee County. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum was the first reporter to tell you on Channel 2 Action News This Morning that the crash happened at Highway 140 at Grady Street near Highway 108.

    As of 5:45 a.m., Cherokee County officials said the scene has been cleared. 

    The crash was near Reinhardt University. 

