Chicken truck overturns, creating mess on Cherokee County highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned chicken truck caused a mess for some drivers in Cherokee County.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum was the first reporter to tell you on Channel 2 Action News This Morning that the crash happened at Highway 140 at Grady Street near Highway 108.
As of 5:45 a.m., Cherokee County officials said the scene has been cleared.
The crash was near Reinhardt University.
Roadway has been cleared from the earlier accident involving a chicken truck on Reinhardt College Pkwy/Hwy 140 in Waleska.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) November 19, 2018
