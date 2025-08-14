Cherokee County teacher honored with statewide award

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County School District teacher has earned a statewide award for outstanding educators.

Ann-Margaret Somers, a teacher at Mill Creek Middle School, has been awarded the Georgia PTA Birney Butler Outstanding Educator award.

Somers, an eighth-grade science teacher, was recognized for her professional excellence and dedication to instructing students. The award was presented to her at the start of the current school year, following her win at the PTA District 13 level, which includes Cherokee and Forsyth counties.

In addition to her recent accolade, Somers has received several other recognitions. She was named the Georgia Science Teachers Association 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Middle Schools and was honored as a 2022 Georgia STEM Scholar by the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Centers, an award given to only about two dozen teachers statewide annually.

Somers joined the Cherokee County School District in 2015 and has made significant contributions to science education. In 2020, she was one of only 26 teachers nationwide to be honored as a Teacher Fellow by the Northrop Grumman Foundation and the National Science Teaching Association.

