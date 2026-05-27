Cherokee County School District updates Career Pathway programs, expands high school

The Cherokee County School District announced a nearly $18 million expansion at one of its high schools and a major change for the district’s Career Pathway programs.

Going forward, Woodstock High School will see a three-story addition with more than 20 new classrooms as part of a 50,000 square-foot addition to campus.

The expanded facility officially opens in August.

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School officials said the $17.45 million expansion includes specialized labs for health sciences and fire/emergency services, letting the school offer new Career Pathway programs.

The upgrade also includes a dedicated healthcare science program and ambulance simulator, according to Cherokee County school officials.

Going forward, the expansion will also onboard a relocated aviation and cybersecurity programs from the district’s current ACTIVE Academies campus.

The expanded campus will also result in the removal of mobile classrooms and a new, larger lab space.

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