Cherokee County officer honored for saving man’s life while chaperoning Washington field trip

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County officer Chris Shaw was off-duty and on a field trip in the nation’s capital when he transformed from parent chaperone to hero.

Shaw was in Washington for a school district field trip when retired principal Richard Landolt had a heart attack.

Shaw immediately acted, performing CPR and was able to revive Landolt, along with the help of Capitol Police.

On Thursday, Shaw was honored by the Cherokee County School District with their Life Saving Award for his heroic actions.

The district said Shaw’s quick and decisive actions saved Landolt.

“Officer Shaw’s response exemplifies the highest standards of service, bravery, and dedication to the wellbeing of others. It is with great respect and gratitude that we recognize Officer Shaw for this Life-Saving Award. His actions remind us of the profound impact one individual can have in a crisis, whether on or off duty. Thank You, Officer Shaw, for your remarkable service!!” the district said in a statement.

