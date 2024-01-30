Cherokee County man found guilty of murdering his wife during six-day jury trial

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man accused of killing his wife was found guilty of all charges.

Charles Terry Collins, 71, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, family violence aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony during a six-day jury trial.

On July 24, 2023, after 2 a.m., deputies arrived at Collins’ home off New Light Road in Canton and found Collins holding a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver and the body of his deceased wife, Deborah Sherry Collins, 64, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Collins admitted to shooting his wife but claimed it was in self-defense.

He told police his wife threatened him with a knife.

Police say after he shot her he did not attempt any life-saving measures or call 911.

Evidence at the scene indicated that she was not holding a knife at the time of the murder.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding him guilty of all charges.

Sentencing for Collins will take place later this week.

