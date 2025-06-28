Cherokee County man convicted of sexually abusing child inside Walmart

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury has found a man guilty of child molestation.
Lucas Simon Lucas-Juan, 41, was convicted of a July 2024 incident when an employee of a Canton Walmart reported seeing him sexually assault a child in a car.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Prosecutors say the employee called 911 after seeing Lucas-Juan touch a 7-year-old in the parking lot.
Officers watched surveillance footage of Lucas-Juan inside the store and said they saw him commit two other sexually abusive acts against the child.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen who went viral for working drive-thru with graduation medals on gets dream opportunity
- Hundreds of flights delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson on Saturday morning
- Interstate reopens hours after being shut down for crash in midtown Atlanta
The victim and the child’s parent were among several witnesses who testified against Lucas-Juan.
The jury deliberated for about six hours before returning a guilty verdict,
A date has not yet been set for a sentencing hearing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group