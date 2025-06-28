Cherokee County man convicted of sexually abusing child inside Walmart

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury has found a man guilty of child molestation.

Lucas Simon Lucas-Juan, 41, was convicted of a July 2024 incident when an employee of a Canton Walmart reported seeing him sexually assault a child in a car.

Prosecutors say the employee called 911 after seeing Lucas-Juan touch a 7-year-old in the parking lot.

Officers watched surveillance footage of Lucas-Juan inside the store and said they saw him commit two other sexually abusive acts against the child.

The victim and the child’s parent were among several witnesses who testified against Lucas-Juan.

The jury deliberated for about six hours before returning a guilty verdict,

A date has not yet been set for a sentencing hearing.

