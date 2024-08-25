Cherokee County

Cherokee County man convicted by jury for possession of sawed off shotgun

Matthew Miller District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announces that on Friday, August 23, a Cherokee County jury convicted Matthew Miller, 35, of possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man will be sentenced soon for his possession of a sawed-off shotgun, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Sandy Springs Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in May 2023 where Matthew Miller, 35, lived with his girlfriend.

When police entered the home, detectives located a sawed-off barrel that was illegally modified by being cut to a length shorter than allowed by law.

Officials say the shotgun had one round in the chamber and five in the magazine tube.

Sentencing is set for a later date, officials said.

