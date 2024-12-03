Cherokee County deputies searching for man who has been missing since May

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since May.
Albert Lamar Adams, 69, was last seen around the U-Haul business at 6380 Hickory Flat Highway on May 1, 2024.
He is approximately five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about 180 lbs.
He may be driving a white 1994 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag RYA8351.
If you see him, deputies ask that you call 911.
