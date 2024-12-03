Cherokee County

Cherokee County deputies searching for man who has been missing since May

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Albert Lamar Adams (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since May.

Albert Lamar Adams, 69, was last seen around the U-Haul business at 6380 Hickory Flat Highway on May 1, 2024.

He is approximately five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about 180 lbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He may be driving a white 1994 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag RYA8351.

If you see him, deputies ask that you call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read