Violent storms prevent Delta flight from landing, forcing them to return to Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Delta flight had to turn around late Tuesday night after storms prevented it from landing.

Delta Flight 3022 was attempting to land at Huntsville International Airport, but weather conditions were so bad that they had to return to Atlanta.

“The pilots attempted an approach into (Huntsville) and, following standard operating procedures, executed a go‑around before returning to Atlanta due to weather conditions,” the airline told Channel 2 Action News.

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The flight landed safely back in Atlanta later in the evening, but the crew was unable to continue operating the flight, so it was canceled.

“At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes first, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta said that people on the flight were given overnight accommodations and were rebooked on the next available flight.

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