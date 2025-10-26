Canton, Suwanee honored for excelling in downtown revitalization

CANTON, Ga. — Canton and Suwanee have been designated as Georgia Exceptional Main Street (GEMS) communities by the Georgia Main Street Program, part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

This prestigious designation recognizes cities that excel in downtown revitalization, economic development, and community innovation, highlighting their commitment to preserving local character while fostering economic growth.

“These cities have shown what’s possible when local leadership, community engagement, and strategic planning come together,” said Cherie Bennett, Director of the Office of Downtown Development at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Suwanee is celebrated for its dynamic public spaces and forward-thinking planning, which have contributed to its vibrant downtown atmosphere.

Canton has made significant progress in small business development and community events, strengthening its sense of place and economic vitality.

GEMS communities represent the top tier of Main Street programs in Georgia, serving as models for other cities aiming to enhance their downtowns through preservation-based economic development.

