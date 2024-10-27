Canton police looking for missing woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police are looking for a woman who went missing Saturday.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Vivian Lukehart, 18, was reported missing.

She was last seen at her home in Canton.

She is five feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 148 lbs., has blue eyes, long brown hair, and has a scar on her leg.

If you spot her, please call 911 or the Canton police department at 770-720-4883.

