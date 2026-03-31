Court amnesty month makes its return in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Municipal Court announced a special amnesty opportunity for individuals with outstanding court matters resulting from a failure to appear. The program will run throughout April 2026 and offers residents a chance to resolve legal issues with reduced penalties.

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Court records indicate that many individuals have accrued failure-to-appear fees and applicable state surcharges. In some instances, these outstanding matters have resulted in active bench warrants or the suspension of driving privileges. The municipal court is offering this one-month window to help residents bring their cases back into good standing.

For cases that do not require a mandatory court appearance, individuals may visit the municipal court office and pay their original fine in full. Upon payment, the failure-to-appear charge and the associated $200 fee will be dismissed.

This provision allows residents to settle their accounts without the additional financial burden of the penalty.

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Cases that require a mandatory court appearance involve a different process. Individuals with these matters must visit the office to address the failure-to-appear fee first. Following that resolution, court staff will arrange further steps to allow the case to proceed through the judicial system.

Misty Smith serves as the court administrator and clerk of court for the city. She says the initiative is intended to assist the local community in clearing their legal records efficiently.

“We hope residents will use this amnesty period to resolve any outstanding matters and move forward with peace of mind,” Smith said.

The Woodstock Municipal Court is located at 12453 Highway 92, Woodstock, Ga. 30188. Residents who need assistance or have questions regarding their eligibility for the program can contact the court staff at 770-592-6025.

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